5 of yesterday’s boating accident victims released from the hospital, 2 children sent to ATL for treatment

After yesterday’s boating accident at Lake Oliver Marina injured seven, five have been released from the hospital, said Sergeant Jeremy Bolen.

While five have been released, the two children who were injured yesterday were transported to Atlanta for further medical treatment. The boat was also removed from the site of the accident.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, but officials were able to share that “DNR is done processing the boat,” and that there was “no indication of alcohol or drugs involved” in the accident. Investigators will be working on the report within the next couple of days, said Bolen.