OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Reward offered as Opelika Police need help identifying a homicide victim from a 33-year-old cold case. The victim was a young black male, 18-25 years old, around 5 foot 8 inches, and 135-145 lbs.

On September 22, 1990, the body of a young black male was recovered from a creek bed off Anderson Road, approximately one-tenth of a mile from Interstate 85 in Opelika, Ala. The body was sent to Montgomery, Ala. for an autopsy. After a medical examination, the cause of death was determined to be homicide from a single gunshot wound. The victim was wearing a white St. Louis Cardinals jersey type shirt with red pin stripes, Jordache blue jeans, and black Ellesse shoes. It is believed that the victim was between the ages of 18-25

years old, 135-145 lbs., and approximately 5 foot 8 inches. During the initial investigation, detectives were unable to locate any missing persons reports similar to the victim.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You can submit tips anonymously through the Opelika Police Mobile App. Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling (334) 215-STOP, toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their website.