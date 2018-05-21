5th grade students treated to Atlanta Braves game Sunday

Twenty nine students from St. Mary’s Elementary Magnet were treated to an Atlanta Braves game on Sunday for students who demonstrated exceptional academic growth or achievement.

The fifth grade students who met the criteria of 230 points of Lexile growth or higher in the Achieve 3000 program or scored 1000 plus points on the Georgia Milestones Assessment were eligible to participate. Transportation and access to the game was provided courtesy of Ticket Gerald LLC.

Ticket Gerald LLC, a company that provides event tickets for sports, concerts, and theater, was founded in May, 2015 by Gerald Charleston.

“Being raised in Columbus, I love to organize events where I can give back to the community. This was the perfect opportunity to celebrate the hard work these students have put in and show them that hard work will always pay off in the end,” said Charleston.

Charleston is an alumnus of Shaw High School.