6 Chambers County students catch whooping cough, Department of Health investigates outbreak

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Health says it is investigating six reported cases of pertussis also known as “whooping cough” at several Chambers County schools.

The health department says the biggest concern is some of the children who got sick had already been vaccinated.

Immunization staff is in the process of collecting samples for testing, contacting parents of children attending schools where exposure occurred, and providing information for school text blasts.

Whooping Cough is a serious, highly-contagious disease, but is mostly preventable with a vaccine.