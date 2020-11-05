6 post office break-ins investigated in Tennessee

WKRN Web Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Postal inspectors and law enforcement agencies are investigating reports of vandalism and burglary at six post offices in Middle Tennessee.

The locations include two in Nashville and one each in LaVergne, Madison, Hermitage and Mt. Juliet.

The burglaries occurred after normal business hours from about 5:30 p.m. Sunday to about 6 a.m. Monday, the day before Election Day. Investigators are working to determine if anything was taken.

If you believe your mail-in ballot may have been impacted by the incident, you’re asked to contact your local election office to confirm receipt and identify options for tracking your ballot.

If you believe your mail was impacted by the recent burglaries, you’re asked to file a report directly with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by calling 1 (877) 876-2455 and say “Theft” when prompted. You can also file a report online at www.uspis.gov/report.

The postal inspector said burglary of a post office is “a serious federal felony, punishable by up to five years in prison AND a $250,000 fine.”

