$60 million settlement against Terminix announced by Alabama AG

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says the state has reached a $60 million settlement for consumers against Terminix International.

Marshall accuses Terminix International of systematically overcharging their Alabama customers for termite services and in many cases failing to honor service contracts, often resulting in damage to homes and businesses.

In a release, Marshall says Terminix passed the cost of damage on to Alabama consumers, in some cases charging them exorbitantly high annual renewal rate increases of up to 1000 percent. Terminix’s actions were intended to force consumers to cancel their lifetime protection contracts or to accept new Terminix contracts that provided less benefits than consumers’ existing lifetime contracts.

Terms of the settlement:

– $25 million for Alabama Consumer Relief Fund for the payment of refunds to consumers who were overcharged by Terminix and those consumers who were forced to pay other termite control companies money for services they should have received from Terminix. Per the terms of the agreement and pending court approval, this claims process will be set up in the coming months at which time the Attorney General will announce how claims are to be made by consumers.

– $10 million to retreat over 12,000 customer homes in Mobile, Baldwin and Monroe counties, whether or not those homes had suffered termite damage due to Terminix’s failure

– Refunds to consumers of any unconscionable price increase paid by consumers in termite protection premiums in 2019 and 2020. This mandate requires Terminix to pay millions of dollars in refunds to thousands of Alabama consumers.

– $650 to any Alabama consumer who left Terminix and hired another company to provide termite protection, or pay the difference in the former customer’s new termite protection costs and their previous termite protection costs.

– New, competent, and complete inspections of homes in the areas affected by Formosan termites to ensure no termite infestation problems still exist, and Terminix will be repairing all termite damage claims in the affected areas.

– $20 million to the Attorney General’s Office to settle the State of Alabama’s claims against Terminix and to be reinvested in statewide consumer protection efforts.

– $4 million to the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.

– $1 million charitable contribution to the Auburn University Department of Entomology.

Finally, Terminix has agreed to adopt a reasonable and affordable price increase

schedule to prevent it from charging consumers with unconscionable and exorbitant annual rate increases for its termite services. Consumers who lost their lifetime Terminix contracts will have them reinstated, if they so desire, at the reasonable price levels consumers were paying Terminix in 2018.

The Terminix investigation was conducted by the Alabama Attorney General’s

Consumer Interest Division, working in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.