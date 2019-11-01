7-year-old Chicago girl in bumblebee costume shot while trick-or-treating

CHICAGO, Ill. (WRBL)–A 7-year-old girl out trick-or-treating in a bumblebee outfit was critically injured Thursday night during a shooting on Chicago’s West Side. The girl’s father screamed, “My little girl’s been shot,” according to Lalia Lara, who works in a nearby cellphone store. 

Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the girl was shot in the lower neck area Thursday and was taken by paramedics to a local hospital. Chicago police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the left hand and taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

The Chicago Tribune reported that police said the girl was dressed as a bumblebee. Lara told the newspaper she held the girl’s hand and pressed against her chest to stop the bleeding.

“She was looking at me, and I was calling her name, ” Lara said. “I have kids – I would go crazy if something happened to my kids.” 

Police told CBS Chicago the two were walking on the sidewalk when a male fired shots at the victims.  

In a tweet, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the girl, who was out with her family for Halloween, is believed to be an unintended victim. 

