71-year-old man charged with 6 armed robberies spanning 8 years

by: Fareeha Rehman and Nexstar Media Wire

Photo courtesy: Montgomery County Department of Police

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 71-year-old Maryland man is charged with committing six armed robberies dating back to 2012, including one that happened this week.

Police arrested the suspect, James Wersick, on Tuesday after a PNC Bank in Potomac, Maryland reported an armed robbery around 10 a.m. According to the Montgomery County Police Department, a patrol officer responded and saw a man leaving through the front doors who matched a bank employee’s description of the suspect.

The man refused to stop for the officer and said “I’m a customer,” according to police. The officer detained Wersick and an employee came out and confirmed it was the same person who robbed the bank. According to police, Wersick had a handgun, a large amount of cash, and three knives.

Wersick’s appearance and actions were similar to previously reported armed bank robberies in the county, a police investigation revealed.

“During police questioning, Wersick made admissions of guilt to the commission of all six Montgomery County robberies,” police said in a press release.

