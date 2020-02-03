75-year-old man killed weekend fire, Valley police investigating

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly fire has claimed the life of a 75-year-old Valley man despite firefighters’ heroic efforts to save him.

The fire happened Saturday m, February 1st at approximately 1:50 AM.

Valley Police officers East Alabama Fire Department crews responded to the mobile home fire at 1104 County Road 190.

“Upon arrival officers noted the structure was fully involved. Firefighters were able to enter the residence and remove the sole occupant, 75-year-old Herman Charles Brown, through a bedroom window,” said Major Mike Reynolds.

Deputy Fire Chief Kerry Pickard says with well over 75% of the structure involved in the fire, firefighters conducted a tactical rescue operation called V.E.S.

“One firefighter conducted fire suppression methods to keep the flames at bay, while two other fighters entered a room through a window. Shortly after entry, firefighters located a victim and removed them from the structure to awaiting EAFD EMS. After immediately beginning medical treatment, signs of life were regained. The patient was then transported to EAMC Lanier.

Unfortunately, the victim later passed away at the medical facility,” said Pickard.

Brown will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office pending an autopsy.

“At this time it has not been determined how the fire started. Valley detectives, as well as the State Fire Marshall’s office, are handling this investigation,” said Reynolds.

News 3 will continue to update you on this story.