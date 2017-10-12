8 Muscogee County students inducted into REACH

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Eight Muscogee County students are being recognized as new scholars of the REACH program. REACH stands for Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen.

Governor Nathan Deal launched the scholarship program in 2012. Each student is paired with a mentor and academic coach.

Students who successfully complete the program and graduate from high school are awarded a  $10,000 scholarship that can be used at any Georgia College.

“I’m just really grateful and thankful because I know that I’ve had my family by my side to help me study and help me get through school to come to this accomplishment,” said Cameron Dodson.

“This is what we’re all about. This is our compelling why we do what we do and to see students be able to have the opportunity and to move on with their lives,” said Superintendent David Lewis.

This is the second class to be inducted into REACH program.

