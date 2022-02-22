BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Mitchell Harper reached out to PIX11 News after his 80-year-old mother’s personal items vanished.

Helen Harper is a patient at Brooklyn Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, recovering after fracturing her leg.

On Jan. 21, Helen Harper went to a doctor’s appointment with a specialist; a medical transport service picked up Harper and an escort from the rehabilitation center.

When Harper returned to the rehabilitation center, her belongings were gone.

“It’s devastating,” Mitchell Harper said.

Helen Harper last saw the bag with her belongings while she was in the medical transport vehicle with her escort.

Her son said the bag included her “phones, her tablet, credit cards, personal eyeglasses and medical documents.”

PIX11 News reached out to Brooklyn Center for Rehabilitation and Health Care.

“Brooklyn Center leadership believes the bag was left in the car by mistake,” they said.

The Harpers told PIX11 News they had spoken with the medical transport drivers and the vehicle was searched throughly and the bag wasn’t found.