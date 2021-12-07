PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (CBS News) – Survivors, family members, military leaders, and current service members took part in the 80th Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance ceremony on Tuesday. The theme of the ceremony is “Valor, Sacrifice and Peace. “

Among those in attendance: At least 40 Pearl Harbor survivors.

The 80th-anniversary commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor is a tribute to the courage, service, and sacrifice of our Greatest Generation. The few remaining survivors represent the resilience and resolve of a generation that endured incredible sacrifices, changing America forever.

The attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, continued for two hours and 20 minutes.

When the last Japanese fighter planes left Hawaii skies, 2,403 Americans were dead, the Pacific Fleet was in ruins, and America was thrown into war.

Carlos Del Toro, the 78th Secretary of the Navy, spoke at today’s ceremony.