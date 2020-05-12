908th Airlift Wing use Hercules aircraft in a show of support for Alabama’s hospital heroes

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The support for medical frontline workers continues across Georgia and Alabama. Tuesday afternoon two C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 908th Airlift Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery conducted support flyovers at several Alabama hospitals – including East Alabama Medical Center.

As the American flag was draped proudly over East Alabama Medical Center health care heroes felt love and support form a crowd who waved at them from below. They also felt support from above as two C-130 Hercules aircrafts with the 908th Airlift Wing flew over the hospital.

“As health care workers it really meant a lot for the flyover not only recognizing us for being health care workers and being on the front but also to involve the community and to have them at the hospital and supporting us and bringing their families to the flyover,” shared Billy Brewer, EAMC ICU.

Most days families park outside East Alabama Medical Center and wave to the hospital workers inside. They meet from prayer vigils and provide a visual reminder to the workers inside that the community remains thankful.

“Typically our armed forces and military are the ones putting themselves on the front lines and sacrificing for us everyday so it really means a lot to know that we are on the front lines for them and to be recognized by the flyover is awesome that they support us,” shared Tuesdi Watkins, EAMC Sleep Disorder Clinic.

Andre Marcus is former military and now works in Information Technology at EAMC.

“To have the military come and fly over and recognize EAMC means they are serving tour country and they recognize our employees are also serving our country and community,” said Marcus.

EAMC Nurse Stephanie Causland works with COVID-19 patients.

“It means so much to have someone recognize us in such a big way it gives the floor the 7th floor here hope and excitement that one day we will fight this and it just feels like an honor to have them recognize us,” said Causland.

Last week, The Alabama Air National Guard did similar flyovers.

Two F-16 jets from the 187th Fighter Wing Division forged a path throughout parts of the state, flying over several Alabama hospitals and communities, including East Alabama Medical Center’s campuses in Lanier and Opelika.

The Red Tails are from Montgomery’s Dannelly Field. Official said they hoped to honor front line heroes with the flight.