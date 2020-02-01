911 texting now available in Barbour County

Instead of calling for help, residents in Barbour county will have the option of texting 911. Barbour County will join other counties in Alabama with 911 text services.

Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins says while voice calls are always best, texting is an important alternative. He says when someone is unable to speak or might endanger themselves by making noise, the text option gives them access to emergency services.

Todd Clements says he’s seen there’s a lot more cell towers going up in the area. He thinks having more options to get help is a great idea.

“I like to do a lot of hunting, go places where I don’t have good service on my phone, but I can send out a text message and they go through. So, I can’t call on the phone, but I can text. That’s just one example. You could be on the lake fishing, you can be in other rural areas of our community and our county and be able to do this,”Clements said.

Chief Watkins says the first text should include your location and the nature of the emergency.