A Carver High School graduate becomes the youngest area manager to work an election here in Columbus

It only took Alana Daniels five years to become the youngest area manager where she will be supervising several precincts this upcoming presidential election. The now 21-year-old first got her start in politics as a poll worker at the age of 16.

She was part of a poll workers program at Carver High School. The program was founded in 2008 when Nancy Boren put a call out to Carver looking for extra help with the presidential election.

“We need young people to be involved in the process and we want them to be involved in the process and to return once they graduate from high school and once they graduate college so we targeted 16 year old students at Carver High School to be part of our poll worker program,” Boren said.

Many students in this program are part of the Future Business Leaders of America Club at Carver. Daniels says it was what she learned in the classroom and at the polls that made her want more. 

“Especially us younger people, we don’t know about elections. We don’t know about voting and a lot of us don’t even go out to vote or we’re not registered to vote, so I feel like for the people that are involved and you know working the precincts, working the elections, or even being part of some type of campaign will get more people to know that it’s okay, this is something that’s cool.”

This program has helped many students like Daniels launch a career in politics. She says the next title she's going for is youngest representative. 

