A Chilly Rain For Monday, But Nice The Rest Of The Week!

MONDAY: We’ll see an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico track eastward bringing with it a chance of rain to the Chattahoochee Valley. Some areas in north Georgia, and west central and north Alabama could see some snow, but here, it’s going to be all rain, although a chilly rain. Highs Monday will only reach the mid 40’s after morning low’s down into the mid 30’s.

TUESDAY: After some early morning showers, skies turn partly cloudy with highs getting into the mid 50’s. Lows Tuesday morning will be down in the mid to upper 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll see a few clouds but should see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 50’s after lows near freezing.

THURSDAY: After a chilly start with lows down in the low to mid 30’s, it’ll be absolutely beautiful in the afternoon with lots of sunshine and highs topping out near 60.

FRIDAY: We’ll see some clouds Friday afternoon as a cold front passes through the region, but due to the lack of moisture, no rain is expected. Morning lows will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s, with highs in the afternoon getting up into the upper 50’s to near 60.

SATURDAY: Saturday should be another nice day with lots of sunshine, but it will be a bit breezy in the afternoon. Morning lows will get down close to freezing, with highs in the afternoon in the mid 50’s.

SUNDAY: After a nice, but chilly start with lows in the mid 30’s, clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon, with a chance of some showers late. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 50’s.

Have a great week and thanks for watching WRBL News 3!

Brian