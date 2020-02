Columbus Ga, (WRBL)- Storms rolling through the News 3 viewing area this week have been causing traffic headaches.

Here in this exclusive video footage, you can see exactly how dangerous stormy weather can be.

Early Wednesday afternoon in Columbus, a white van traveling at a high rate of speed on I-185 near exit 7, swerved between two cars nearly striking both vehicles.



There were no injuries reported during the time of the incident.