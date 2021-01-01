A Columbus bar is kissing 2020 and all that came with it goodbye

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Local Columbus axe throwing bar Back That Axe Up is kissing 2020 goodbye in style.

People over 21 were invited to come and throw axes at targets embellished with a freshly painted 2020 right on the bullseye.

You could also put a gold balloon, with a prize inside, in the center of the target. If you popped it you could win things like a free t-shirt or a $20 Uber gift card.

Back That Axe Up Manager Karissa Botset says the event is a fun and safe way for people to kiss 2020 goodbye along with all the stress that might have come with it.

“I feel like 2020 has been so rough for everyone and I think it’s been so serious and this is doing it in a tasteful way,” Botset said. “Where we can kind of wash away all of the negativity of 2020 and move on to 2021 so we figured it would be a good way for them to get their anger out.”

The bar encouraged people to make reservations, but also were accepting walk-ins .