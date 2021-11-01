A Columbus man made an appearance in Recorders Court for the alleged Wilson Apartments shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –Roderick Glanton made an appearance in Recorders Court Thursday afternoon for the alleged Wilson Apartment shooting.

Sergeant Kyle Tuggle told the court on June 14, officers arrived at the scene and found four individuals who had been shot inside a Dodge Dart. During testimony, Tuggle said Jesse Ransom died at the scene and the other three individuals were taken to the hospital. Tuggle told the court Savion Pugh was produced dead at the hospital, while the other two are in stable condition.

Tuggle said the homicide unit arrived at the scene and upon their arrival, they found 50 shell casings, most of which were found in front of the home. Tuggle told the court they were able to obtain a warrant to search the home. Authorities found parts of weapons and ammunition that were tested for fingerprints.

During testimony, Tuggle said they were also able to obtain video surveillance from that night. Tuggle told the court they saw several individuals come out of the home. Tuggle said the video also shows that after the shooting one of the cars recked and the shooting starts again before individuals leave the car.

Tuggle told the court they were able to identify the shooters from the surveillance video. Tuggle said they found pictures of Glanton on social media wearing the same outfit from the surveillance video the day of the shooting. Tuggle said Glanton was wearing a light blue shirt with a number on it and they obtained a search warrant for his cell phone.

Tuggle said two other people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

No bond was set and the case was moved to Superior Court.