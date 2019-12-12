A Columbus state graduate is nominated for his first Grammy

A local graduate of Columbus State University is nominated for one of the highest achievements in the music industry.

23-year-old Jontavius Willis is nominated for a Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album. The Columbus state graduate has been performing ever since the age of three in his church in Meriwether County, but when he discovered the Blues he knew that’s what he wanted to do.

In the past five years Willis has performed with well known artists like Taj Mahal and Keb Mo and has performed internationally. He says being nominated for this Grammy is just the beginning for him.

“I can’t see the future, but I knew it was definitely something at the end of the road. We haven’t got to the end of the road yet, but I definitely knew there was something at the end of the road of hard work and determination,” Willis said.

This is Willis’s first Grammy nomination. The name of his album is Spectacular Class.