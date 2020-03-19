COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A Columbus teacher takes the prize as this week’s “One Class at a Time” winner.

News 3’s Brya Berry delivered the news to Jordan High School teacher Peyton Profitt. Those who know Ms. Profitt say she nourishes her students’ minds and stomachs.

She started a food pantry for her students. Ms. Profitt stocks those shelves with community donations.Parents say Ms. Profitt’s love for teaching spills far beyond the walls of her classroom.

Ms. Profitt says she is passionate about her students.

“I am overwhelmed and I want to cry. I want to say thank you. I am here for my students and this grant goes to them. Many of these students have been with me for two years now. So, they are lime my babies,” said Profitt.

