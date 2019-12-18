A cooler air mass is building back into the region, with sunshine; and wet weather for the weekend

A sharp decline in temperatures, now that a cold front is sweeping through the region. The main story will be the colder air filtering-in and the wind and yes, the wind will bring values down into the lower to mid-20s. The wind will subside Through Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine and cooler than average readings.

Weekend weather: The clouds lift back in from low pressure forming on the same front in the Gulf of Mexico…This will bring widespread clouds and moisture across the Florida Panhandle, Southern Alabama, and Southeast Georgia…There has been no discrepancy for Saturday escaping this in the form of showers most of the day, keeping it quite chilly and wet. Sunday there has been more discrepancy but the trend still has the low in the right proximity for continued showers across the viewing area. So the weekend not looking so sunny but gray and wet…

The forecast for early next week brings the sun back, with readings climbing back into the mid to upper 60s.