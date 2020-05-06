A cooler less windy forecast and dipping low readings into the mid 40s

Tonight: Gusty conditions will eventually subside under wind advisory criteria, then expect a calmer, much cooler start for your Thursday…

Thursday: Plenty of sunshine and less wind as high pressure settles across the two state area. Below average readings and frankly a Chamber of Commerce forecast.

Friday’s WEATHER AWARE: The only light hazard will be for gusty winds and a weakening cold front, which will bring only a marginal risk for strong to severe storms well south and west of Barbour and Pike Counties in Alabama. The front doesn’t get here until late Thursday or just after midnight Saturday overnight. Early Friday afternoon, only a small chance for a light passing shower and late possibly a few strong gusts NOT SEVERE but enough to watch for those weakened tree limbs, etc. Looking for measurable rainfall not beneficial at all…

Mother’s Day Weekend: Mid to upper 40s for the morning and lower 70s Saturday to upper 70s Mother’s Day. A fantastic weekend. Next week more of a stable pattern with breezy easterly winds and occasional cloud cover and warming back into the 80s. Not all that bad but we could certainly us a nice shower.