A cooler week but hardly any rainfall in the forecast

Upper 80s and overnight lows down in the mid-60s on average. The good news is that there’s no more excessive heat but the bad news is that drought conditions across Alabama and Georgia are not looking good this week due to the lack of rain with this front passing through and a weak wedge across the mid-Atlantic adding enough energy for a change.

The second front poised to swing through on Saturday doesn’t have enough lift on the southern edge of this to conjure a good rainfall or measurable. Cooler and drier behind this weekend’s storm system, with readings a few degrees cooler than the beginning of the week for highs and lows. So lower 60s and lower 80s, enjoy this taste of fall, finally.

The very long range GFS advertises that pesky ridge of high pressure, which keeps us dry and unseasonably arm.. Not upper 90s but highs into the upper 80s and 90 could be back towards the end of the month.