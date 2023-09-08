LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – On Friday, another arrest disclosed as part of an ethics investigation that led to grand jury indictments, implicating two former Lanett police officers who were romantically involved during the alleged misconduct.

Former Lanett Police Officer Amber Bolt was arrested Friday morning on a Grand Jury indictment for an ethics violation. Bolt was brought to the Chambers County Detention facility where she was booked in is in the process of making a bond. Bolt had been fired from the force.

WRBL is told officer Bolt had a relationship with a former Lanett Lieutenant, C.J. Looser, who was arrested on three Grand Jury indictments including an Assault 2nd degree and two ethics violations on Thursday. Looser allegedly punched a man’s teeth out while the victim was handcuffed in the back of a patrol car. The assault investigation began in December of 2022 when an “excessive use of force” led to Looser being placed on administrative leave and then fired. The Lanett Police Department received the complaint on December 6th. Lanett police chief Denise McCain tells WRBL this incident occurred under the previous administration.

“Law enforcement officers are sworn to uphold and defend the laws of our state. When they abuse their power to violate those very laws, they not only deprive citizens of their individual rights, but they also compromise the public’s trust in law enforcement,” said Chief McCain.

We are still waiting on specific details regarding the ethics violations, but allegations are Looser and Bolt pulled over a tow truck driver who was towing Looser’s personal vehicle as it was being repossessed.

“Police officers put themselves at risk for the public every day. The defendant, however, diminished the sacrifices of their fellow officers. Law enforcement officers are rightfully held to a higher standard and, on the very rare occasions when officers refuse to meet that standard, they will be held to account.” said McCain.

With Thursday’s indictment, Chief McCain said Looser and Bolt find themselves on the opposite end of the very laws theywas sworn to uphold.

“Wearing a badge is a privilege and honor that most law enforcement officers take seriously. It is not a license to corrupt the administration of justice. Their actions undermined the hard work of the entire law enforcement community,” said Chief McCain.

WRBL will update you on when Looser and Bolt are expected to have their first court appearances. We will also effort statements from their legal representatives.