Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-We are Weather Aware for the rest of tonight for these storms south and west of Columbus, drifting across our east Alabama counties. Strong thunderstorms, torrential downpours, with localized flooding.

The remainder of late tonight and the morning will remain relatively quiet. Cloudy and humid conditions, with overnight low readings, are dipping down into the upper 60s.

We are Weather Aware for unsettled conditions, not necessarilly widespread or severe but similar to all the hazards above, as we track a cut-off low-pressure system across the mid-West. This will bring waves of storms starting late Wednesday and throughout the entire day on Wednesday.

Great news! We begin to dry out towards the weekend.

Tropics: We are also tracking the tropics, with Tropical Depression #3, with a forecast track headed northwest over the next several days into the Lesser Antilles. This is not common to see this development early in the season this far out in the Atlantic. The next named storm is Bret.