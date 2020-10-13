Two disabled Columbus voters fight, police are called to break it up at polling station

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Just before polls opened in Muscogee County Tuesday morning for the second day of advance voting, an altercation broke out near the front of the line.

“We had a little bit of trouble between a couple of voters,” said Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren. “A shoving match went on. We ended up having to call 9-1-1. And I believe they settled everything for us.”

According to witnesses, a woman had been line since before 5 a.m., more than two hours before the polls opened. About 6 a.m. with more than 200 people already in line, a man came to the front of the line and got ahead of the woman.

The man and woman both said they were disabled.

Eventually the verbal altercation became physical and both of them ended up tussling on the ground, one of them with a cane.

No charges were filed and both people ended up voting. When it came time for them to vote, one witness said the man volunteered to let the woman go first.

There were 1,338 people who voted Monday in Muscogee County on the first day of in-person early voting in Georgia. The lines in Columbus at the Citizens Service Center were 300 deep Tuesday morning for the second day of advance voting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 83° 57°

Wednesday

84° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 63°

Thursday

83° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 64°

Friday

77° / 48°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 77° 48°

Saturday

70° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 70° 50°

Sunday

76° / 61°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 76° 61°

Monday

80° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

67°

10 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

11 PM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

12 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

1 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

5 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

6 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

7 AM
Clear
0%
58°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

67°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories