Two disabled Columbus voters fight, police are called to break it up at polling station

Just before polls opened in Muscogee County Tuesday morning for the second day of advance voting, an altercation broke out near the front of the line.

“We had a little bit of trouble between a couple of voters,” said Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren. “A shoving match went on. We ended up having to call 9-1-1. And I believe they settled everything for us.”

According to witnesses, a woman had been line since before 5 a.m., more than two hours before the polls opened. About 6 a.m. with more than 200 people already in line, a man came to the front of the line and got ahead of the woman.

The man and woman both said they were disabled.

Eventually the verbal altercation became physical and both of them ended up tussling on the ground, one of them with a cane.

No charges were filed and both people ended up voting. When it came time for them to vote, one witness said the man volunteered to let the woman go first.

There were 1,338 people who voted Monday in Muscogee County on the first day of in-person early voting in Georgia. The lines in Columbus at the Citizens Service Center were 300 deep Tuesday morning for the second day of advance voting.