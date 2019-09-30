WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP) – A family-owned newspaper in south Georgia is closing after more than a century in publication.

Waycross Journal-Herald Publisher Roger Williams said the newspaper was printing its final edition Monday. Williams said sagging revenues left himself, his two siblings and other stockholders at risk of exhausting their personal finances if they kept the paper open.

Williams told The Brunswick News: “I hate it, but we didn’t have any recourse.” He said he told the newspaper’s staff of the decision Friday. He said the family had tried unsuccessfully to sell the Journal-Herald.

The Waycross newspaper has been in Williams’ family since his grandfather, Jack Williams Sr., bought it in 1916. Roger Williams has served as publisher for 27 years. His brother, Jack Williams III, is the paper’s longtime editor.