A few areas of patchy fog possible this morning

A few areas of patchy fog are possible this morning as you head to work and school so be sure to allow yourself a little bit of extra time, fog should lift between 9-10 AM

This afternoon we’ll have another chance for showers and storms, any storm that forms could be slow moving and may produce heavy rainfall. Due to cloud cover and the chance for storms, highs today will only be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for most of the area.

Storms will end tonight and we’ll slightly clear out overnight, a few areas of patchy fog will be possible again on Tuesday morning then clearing by the mid-morning. A few stray showers will be possible on Tuesday afternoon but at the moment it looks like most areas will stay dry and warmer with highs into the 90s or average for this time of the year.

Look for more showers and storms on Wednesday but temperatures look to stay in the 90s, we’ll keep this pattern of afternoon showers for the rest of the week with highs near average for the entire area.