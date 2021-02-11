 

A Few Warm Days Ahead, With More Rain On The Way!

After some Thursday morning fog, expect to see temperatures rise into the low 70’s across much of the region. But, keep those umbrellas handy, as Thursday afternoon we’ll see a chance of showers and maybe a rumble of thunder as a weakening line of storms moves through.

The same front that’s helping to kick off these showers will stall out in the area, so we’ll have to keep that chance of rain in the forecast through Saturday. It won’t be an all-day rain Friday or Saturday, but it could be more wet than dry. Saturday will be a bit cooler thanks to the passage of that front, but the really cold air associated with this front will stay well to our north and west.

Valentine’s Day on Sunday is looking cloudy, but rain-free. It will be windy and temps will only make into the mid 50’s.

Monday, the rain returns and the chance of rain stays with us through Tuesday morning. Wednesday looks good, but another system approaches us on Thursday of next week, so the pattern stays very active through next week.

Have a great Thursday and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Brian

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

55° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 55° 55°

Thursday

72° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 72° 57°

Friday

60° / 49°
Showers
Showers 59% 60° 49°

Saturday

56° / 47°
Rain
Rain 83% 56° 47°

Sunday

54° / 45°
Showers
Showers 46% 54° 45°

Monday

61° / 39°
Rain
Rain 65% 61° 39°

Tuesday

49° / 34°
AM Showers
AM Showers 36% 49° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
55°

55°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
55°

56°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
56°

59°

5 AM
Foggy
10%
59°

59°

6 AM
Foggy
11%
59°

60°

7 AM
Foggy
19%
60°

60°

8 AM
Foggy
23%
60°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy
22%
61°

62°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
62°

64°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
66°

69°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
69°

70°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
70°

71°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
71°

71°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
71°

70°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
70°

68°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
68°

67°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
67°

65°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
65°

64°

9 PM
Light Rain
64%
64°

63°

10 PM
Light Rain
66%
63°

62°

11 PM
Light Rain
69%
62°

62°

12 AM
Light Rain
69%
62°

62°

1 AM
Showers
46%
62°

