A frosty start for Saturday, then a front chokes off rain chances Sunday

Last night’s rain was not a lot in the form of light rain and drizzle. We averaged roughly .05” bringing us only .52” month to date.

This is 2.86” below to date. Compare this to the last two years and we are considerably drier for November when we were nearly at average in 2019 and 2020.

We can expect a frosty start when readings drop to the 32-degree mark Saturday morning. The afternoon temperatures will warm into the lower 60s.

We are tracking a cold front out of the mid-West and a Gulf of Mexico low-pressure system being forced farther south in the Gulf from the cold front being draped across the region.

The rain chances are out for Sunday but considerable cloudiness will build late Saturday throughout the day Sunday until the front clears us out Sunday around 6 pm.

Cool and sunny conditions will be in our forecast for the remainder of next week.