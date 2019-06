A goat in Melrose, Florida decided it was time to stay cool in the pool, and has received more than 27,000 shares since Friday.

Tinkerbell the fainting goat belongs to Stephanie O’Brien who owns Goat Slope Farm.

“She was a bottle baby last year before Irma hit,” O’Brien said. “Because of Irma, the goats were brought in to the pool area, and she loved me more than she hated water, so she decided to get in. This year, the water just got warm enough to bring her in again.”