A growing number of Americans aren’t using vacation days

Whether basking in the sun or hitting the slopes, Americans look forward to vacation time.

Even though many try to take advantage of the time off, a growing number of workers aren’t unplugging on vacation.

According to a new survey, more than half of American workers said they plan to stay in touch with work. That’s up from 41% two years ago.

Karen Policastro with the staffing firm, “Accountemps” says to make vacations a “true” escape,

you need to plan ahead.

She recommends letting your boss know when you’ll be away and find a few trusted co-workers who can fill in for you when needed.

“Make sure your point person has everything they need to keep things on track while you’re out. That definitely will make it easier to relax and unwind and hopefully not worry about work while you’re gone.”

The survey found millennials tend to check their phones more frequently for social media and have the hardest time unplugging.

70% of people surveyed between the ages of 18 and 34 say they will check in with work during vacation.

Policastro notes 39-percent of baby boomers, who started careers before cell phones or even beepers,

will stay connected.

A U.S. Travel Association report found in 2017, more than half of Americans did not take all of their

vacation days.

While some people may want to keep up with office emails to impress the boss, Policastro says disconnecting during vacations can help workers be more productive when they return.

“Taking a break is essential to recharging and bringing back a fresh approach to the business and to

projects, a fresh approach to challenges that you may have going on and without taking regular vacations, you do risk burnout.”

The U.S. is the only wealthy nation which doesn’t mandate paid vacation for all workers.

According to a “Center for Economic and Policy Research” report, 28-million Americans don’t get any paid vacation or holidays.

By comparison, European workers are guaranteed at least 20 paid

vacation days per year and in some countries, it’s common to get 30 days or more.

