A Lee County woman plans a festival to raise funds for a tornado victim

An 11-year-old tornado victim from the March 3rd storms will be celebrating her 12th birthday soon, but this year she will not have her dad, her soon-to-be stepmother, nor her best friend with her.

They all perished in the tornado that hit their home in Beauregard. She sustained numerous fractures and trauma to her entire body and has undergone four surgeries thus far.

She was on her father’s insurance, but due to a mishap with his account, his employer terminated the insurance leaving Kayla without help. Knowing this, Alicia Mcleoud wanted to step in and help.

“She’s gonna have to have a whole lot more therapy,” Mcleoud said.

“She’s just gotten out of her last cast. So there’s still a lot more expenses coming in and there’s still no added income. So, we as a community each one of us individually and collectively it’s our job to take care of each other and that’s what a lot of people have done. I’m not the first one by any means and I’m sure I won’t be the last one.”



Mcleoud says before she could get cleared for All Kids Health insurance, Grimes already incurred the majority of the expenses it would cover.

Mcleoud says after hearing her story she wanted to throw a fundraising event to help pay for Kayla’s medical expenses.

“This just started out to be a little benefit with a couple of bands and a cake sale and then Mr. Saddler said ‘You want to use the Fairgrounds?’ and when you have something this big you have to grow to it and it just escalated and snowballed and now it’s a major, major festival,” Mcleoud said.

Kayla’s benefit event will be held at the Lee County Fair Grounds from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. central time this Saturday. The festival will kick off with a bike run. There will also be face-painting, live entertainment and other events throughout the day.

Mcleoud says they are still looking for at least thirty volunteers to help make this event possible. If you would like to volunteer you can call McLeoud at 334-740-1991.