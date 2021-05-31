A little more heat and no rainfall until the middle of the week

We continue in this forecast with “just above” month to date and for the year, average rainfall. The only way we will begin to see changes in this upcoming forecast will be from a slow moving front that will literally dissipate over the region Friday afternoon.

There will be some weak outflow boundaries from distant thunderstorms, which will be the only trigger for a pop-up shower or storm.

This will not be enough energy to scour out the humidity, so there will be stray afternoon showers Wednesday and Thursday afternoon ahead of a weakening cool front, with hardly any measurable rainfall for Alabama and Georgia.

Thursday through the weekend we will see the pattern change a bit, with more of a humid air mass and a very summer-like pattern. This means afternoon heating each afternoon adding opportunities for isolated afternoon showers and storms.

