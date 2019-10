BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A woman previously charged with voter fraud has been appointed to a county elections board by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

News outlets report Ivey appointed 79-year-old Rosie Lyles to the Hale County Board of Registrars on Friday. Lyles was charged with four counts of voter fraud in 2007 and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of possession of a forged instrument.