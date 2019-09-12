A local artist paints a mural in Midtown

A local organization unveiled a new mural to help beautify the midtown area.

The new 10 foot by 20 foot mural is located on the corner of 12th avenue and 13th street. The mural is a colorful interpretation of the Midtown, Inc. logo which is a map of the different sections of Midtown.

Executive Director of Midtown, Inc. Julio Portillo says this is just one way the nonprofit organization plans to help redevelop the Midtown area.

“Will bring people here, take a picture, take a selfie with it, so it’s just a way for you to utilize art to spark positive energy throughout the entire area,” Portillo said.

The artist, Carley Wood, painted the mural and won $1,000 for her design. Wood says she’s excited to have her work be part of the art movement in Columbus.

“It’s super exciting to have it here like I said in Midtown where people will see it. It’s bringing life and just a cheerfulness to people that are driving by and also giving the opportunity for people to stop and get that photo opportunity,” Wood said.

This project was partially funded with the help of local organization, Artbeat of Columbus.