A local church helps students prepare for the upcoming school year

A local church hosted a one stop shop for students to get everything they need for this upcoming school year.

600 backpacks were handed out. The backpacks were filled with school supplies and also a mask. This is the Edge Church’s fourth year hosting the back to school event.  

Vincent Bell says this year’s giveaway is unique because right now many families are going through hard times due to the pandemic. With school right around the corner this giveaway will be a blessing for many students. 

“A lot of people in our community have lost their jobs. So, we’re trying to give back as we always do every year, but this year is so special to us because we get an opportunity not only to have them complete their census report, not only do we get them registered to vote, but now we’re giving back to them. We’re giving them free book bags, free haircuts,” Bell said.

The first 50 haircuts were free for any student that attended the giveaway. 

Bell says the event today was a group effort. They partnered with several barbershops, restaurants and other organizations to make this all possible.  

