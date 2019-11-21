A local fraternity gives away 500 free turkeys

A line was wrapped around the Liberty Theater as folks waited in line to receive a free turkey. A local chapter of a national fraternity held their annual turkey giveaway.

The Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated gave out 500 turkeys. One turkey for each family. Last year the fraternity handed out 300 turkeys.

Travis Chambers is the president of the local chapter. He says this event falls in line with what his organization stands for- helping to make a positive difference in others’ lives.

“As you can see the line is behind the building, but we just want to make a positive impact in people’s lives because you have people who may not be able to afford a turkey. So, that’s what we’re doing this year-touching 500 people, Chambers said.