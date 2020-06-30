A local health clinic is offering a new nasal swab test for Covid-19 with results in a matter of minutes

A new kind of coronavirus test available locally that produces faster test results.

Acute Care Emergence now offers three different tests for COVID-19, a nasal swab test that requires around two to three days for results, an antibody test which will take only a few minutes, and now a rapid nasal swab test that can give your results in fifteen minutes.

Terri Jordan with Acute Care Emergence says the new rapid nasal swab test detects antigens which is protein found from the viral casing. She says this testing will definitely come in handy as she and her staff are now busier than ever.

“I’ll tell you the last two weeks picked up and today was insane. We had so many people and it’s because they’re starting to see the numbers are going up. Now they’re talking a little bit more about people who don’t have any symptoms at all. And I will tell you probably about 70% of our positives have no symptoms at all,” Jordan said.

Jordan says their clinic continues to offer drive-up testing by appointment only and they are going mobile with their testing as well.

She says with the new nasal swab testing they are able to send their positive cases directly to the Department of Health to be added to their record.