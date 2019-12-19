A local high school student is collecting feminine hygiene products for women in need

A local high school student has a heart for helping women get access to health products they need.

Charity Hardnett is a sophmore at Northside High School and the founder of Point, Blank, Period. Hardnett says she started Point Blank Period to bring feminine hygiene products to women who can’t afford them due to financial restraints.

She says she got the idea when she volunteered at a women’s shelter this past summer. Hardnett says when she was volunteering she noticed that everyone was only donating clothes and she wanted to start her own initiative to do more.

“How are these women getting by and their soiling their clothes without feminine hygiene products so I felt the need to step up. Also, I did some research and according to statistics 21.7 percent of the population here in Columbus make up the poverty line and women make up the majority of that percentage,” Hardnett said.

Hardnett will be collecting feminine hygiene products on Saturday from 11a.m. to 1p.m. at New Destiny Church to be donated next week.

The feminine hygiene products will be donated to women shelters, Carver High Schools Student Clothing Bank and the Muscogee County Hygiene Repository.