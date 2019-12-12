A local high school student is making an effort to “Keep Columbus Warm” during the cold months

A local high school student is working to make sure everyone stays warm during these next cold months.

Josiah Robinson is a senior at Northside High School and he has started an initiative called Keep Columbus Warm. This is the second year that Robinson will be hosting a Clothing Drive.

He says when he was driving through town he looked out the window and saw several people without warm clothing and he knew something had to be done.

“I was riding through Bibb city. It’s a place where there’s like low income families, a lot of poverty and it was getting cold. So I seen a lot of people out there, a lot of Homeless people just outside trying to bundle up, trying to stay warm. That’s when it kind of sparked in my head to give back through giving warm clothing items,” Robinson said.

Robinson says he plans to attend Morehouse College where he plans to continue his clothing drive. The Keep Columbus Warm clothing drive will be held December 23rd from noon to 3 at the Franklin D. Chester Recreation Center. Not only will there be donated clothes there will be free food catered by Roz Cafe.