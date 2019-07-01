A local organization is looking for artists to help with a mural project

A local organization is looking for different ways to revitalize Midtown Columbus and they plan to start with a mural. Midtown, Inc. sent a call out to artists to send in sketches of different artwork to be placed on the corner of 12th Avenue and 13th. Street. The selected artist will receive a $1,000 stipend. Midtown Inc. will cover the cost of installation and the materials.

Hallie Fivecoat says this is the organization’s first initiative to beautify midtown and believes it will help add much needed color to the area for visitors and people who live nearby.

“I think it’s going to attract attention. I think it’s going to show there’s something new and something happening at a place that maybe hasn’t felt that way for a while, ” Fivecoat said.

The mural will be located on a six unit strip center. Trey Carmack, building owner, says he sees this as a step in the right direction for generating more traffic throughout the area.

“It shows people that we’re trying hard to blend in with other parts of Columbus. Midtown, Inc. has done a tremendous job pulling together a coalition to make these things happen and I’m just pleased to be part of it,”Carmack said.

The deadline for artists to submit proposals is July 11th. To request a proposal, you can call Midtown Inc. at (706) 494-1663.