A local organizations recognizes Juneteenth

A local organization partnered with the Mildred L. Terry library to celebrate Juneteenth today.

Juneteenth commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery and the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The Columbus section of the National Council of Negro Women invited summer camps to learn more about the historic day.

The organization’s president says today she wanted to focus on the Harlem Renaissance era to not only share an influential time in history but to also enlighten the youth.

“Every year it’s important for our generation to understand what has happened in the past to make sure the future is better,” Kimberly Scott, NCNW president, said.

During the celebration, the organization included famous pieces from the Harlem Renaissance. Scott says this is the third year of partnering with the Mildred Terry Library to share the significance of Juneteenth.