COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In a year where there were 64 murders, it put a strain on the unit responsible for investigating those crimes.

Deputy Chief Ronald Hastings has 75 detectives who work in his division. 10 of are Homicide detectives – and theirs is not an easy job.

There were 64 murders in 2021 – a number so exaggerated that it created a stain on the system.

Columbus police have cleared 35 of those.

“There was a steep increase in the number of homicides combined with a loss in the numbers of investigators that we had prior to 2021,” Hastings said. “And to the extent that we were able to replace any of those investigators, they were placed with investigators who had less knowledge base, a lesser skill set than those who had left before them.”

It’s a natural transition. But over the last two years some of the most experienced investigators have left the force – many of them retiring.

And taking years of institutional knowledge with them.

“Every police officer is an investigator, first of all,” Hastings said. “They investigate traffic accidents. They investigate domestic disputes. They hone their skills. They sharpen their skills while they were patrol officers answering a variety of calls over a long period of time dealing with any subject from A to Z.”

Those patrol officers with the best investigative instincts are often tabbed for detective duty. They must be skilled interviewers and able to pull critical information from people who just don’t want to talk.

“And by the time they get to that level where they actually transferred to the investigative services bureau here at the police department they are fanned out to different units in the bureau,” Hastings said. “And they become more confident. They become more confident with experience in dealing with more cases. And they usually become more involved in a more specialized variety of cases as opposed to the large variety they deal with in patrol services.”

A detective’s work starts at the crime scene. And the officers will often turn to technology and social media to look for clues.

“We have increasingly leaned upon technological resources as a way to minimize the damage that has been done to us with the loss of manpower,” Hastings said. “Having said that, technological resources only provide so much of an advantage. Ultimately, you have to have boots on the ground.”

What Hastings is talking about is detectives skilled at solving homicides.

“It has got to be a human being – a skilled, experienced police officer who is an investigator to interview and glean information from those interviews that he or she knows is factual, truth, lies, inconsistencies, technology cannot discern the differences between those sorts of factors that only the human element is capable of doing,” Hastings said.

One of the walls that investigators run into is some people simply won’t talk to cops. And that problem only gets worse.

“We have had instances where there were actual family members who wouldn’t tell us anything despite the fact that it was their mother or bother and so forth,” Hastings said. “We have made available the ability of people to call and provide information to investigators without revealing their name.”

There are lot of ways to do that.

“Through the 706 653-3188 line that is monitored here at the police department,” he said. “They can leave a message there. They are able to reach out to police officers on the streets and provide them information. They can call 9-1-1.”