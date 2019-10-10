A new app for lawn care service is coming to Columbus

It’s like Uber for lawn care service. The Nashville-based app called GreenPal allows homeowners to find lawn professionals.

It’s the easiest way to find, schedule and pay for their lawn services. You can list your service dates and lawn care needs. Lawn care professionals can then bid on your property based on Google street and any other lawn details you provide.

You can also choose the business based on ratings, reviews, and prices.

“Prices certainly vary, depending on the size of the lot and depending on the area but we find that its anywhere between 30 to 42 dollars for a quarter-acre lot,” says Gene Caballero, the Co-Founder of Green Pal.

Gene says the concept started in 2012. In 2014, he and his friends launched the app.

GreenPal is not only in Columbus, but it’s in East Alabama as well. In the Columbus area, there are about 45 vendors you can choose from. The app is in 40 states and over 50 major markets.