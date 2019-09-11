A new generation works to remember 9-11

CEDAR GROVE, New Jersey- (CBS News) As communities across the country remember those who lost their lives on 9/11, a group of New Jersey high school students, who weren’t alive when the attacks happened, are doing their part to never forget.

Students are planting 2,977 flags on the front lawn of Cedar Grove High School in New Jersey, one for each person killed in the terrorist attacks. More than 90 countries lost citizens.

Junior Brian Catanzarite doesn’t remember that day. He wasn’t alive 18 years ago, but this display helps convey the impact on so many lives.

“Not only is it a person, it’s the whole family so you just want to keep in mind why you’re doing it and who you’re doing it for,” Catanzarite said.

It hits close to home for senior Francesca Catrone. Her father has told her about working downtown on 9/11.

“He saw the buildings collapse and to think that this could be happening right now in real life and to put that into perspective,” said Catrone. “Anything could happen in the blink of an eye.”

Now in its fifth year, Cedar Grove Waves is organized by resident and parent David Schoner.

“When you come here you see the magnitude of every flag, it stays with you and it causes a conversation,” said Schoner.

A new addition to the project last year, a four-foot piece of steel from the remnants of the World Trade Center.

The conversation continues inside where students get involved in presentations for their classmates.

Principal Richard Mangili says it’s an important part of the school’s 9/11 remembrance.

“We want to educate our students and never forget our victims,” Mangili said.

Cedar Grove students are learning where their responsibility begins.

“As we get older, it will be our job to tell the story of what happened,” said Catanzarite.

Cedar Grove lost 2 residents to the 9/11 attacks. The entire project, which takes 8-10 days to assemble, will remain in place for the next several weeks.