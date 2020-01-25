A new website will help Michigan receive $30 billion

Once every decade, the U.S. Census works to count every person living in the United States.
Census numbers in Michigan are responsible for nearly $30 billion in federal funding for public safety, schools, housing, health care, and more, as well as one congressional seat, are at stake for Michigan.
In preparation for the 2020 Census, the state of Michigan has launched a new website to provide information and resources for the community.
Census numbers affect everyone in Michigan – including seniors, students, kids, parents, businesses and communities.
Hospitals and clinics across Michigan received nearly $13 billion in Medicaid funding in 2016 to treat residents through funding based on the census count.
Michigan received more than $2.3 billion for the WIC and SNAP programs in 2016.
Residents can fill out the census in multiple languages online, by phone or on a paper form. All answers are completely confidential.
Harder to count areas of Michigan:
The US Census Bureau is currently hiring 4000 Michigan residents to fill positions for the 2020 Census.
The flexible, well-paying positions are perfect for college students, who should also be proactive in getting counted in this years census.
Public schools across Michigan received more than $510 million in 2016 for education grants for tutoring, textbooks and other programs.