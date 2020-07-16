A passing shower or storm here or there but mostly sunny

The forecast looks good for most outdoor activities this weekend, especially out at the Lakes. At this time, with the upper 90s in this First Alert Forecast there will be more heat than coverage for rainfall. The heat is the main story in this forecast. Mid to upper 90s will be the high readings for the day and overnight lows will dip into the mid-70s.

Next week there will be a slight bump-up for sporadic afternoon showers and storms. We are still focused on the end of the month through early August for more tropical activity or waves in the tropical Atlantic.