A passing shower or storm here or there but mostly sunny

The forecast looks good for most outdoor activities this weekend, especially out at the Lakes. At this time, with the upper 90s in this First Alert Forecast there will be more heat than coverage for rainfall. The heat is the main story in this forecast. Mid to upper 90s will be the high readings for the day and overnight lows will dip into the mid-70s.

Next week there will be a slight bump-up for sporadic afternoon showers and storms. We are still focused on the end of the month through early August for more tropical activity or waves in the tropical Atlantic.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 74°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 20% 92° 74°

Friday

96° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 96° 74°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 74°

Sunday

98° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 98° 76°

Monday

96° / 76°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 96° 76°

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 95° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
86°

85°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
85°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
82°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

92°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

92°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

90°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

