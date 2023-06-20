Weather Update 6:15 PM

Weather Update 5:45 PM

5:00 PM Weather Update:

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The upper-level low is spinning an upper-level disturbance into our region, with showers and storms increasing for the remainder of this afternoon and tonight.

Tomorrow the low will dip farther south, which will lead to cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers/storms all day.

The low will eventually lift north and eastward out to sea. The air behind it will dry, with a mostly sunny start for the weekend.

A cool front brings storms back to the region Monday and then an expected dry period continues for the remainder of the month. The tropics are looking to become active as we track ahead for the first week of July.